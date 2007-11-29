More LinkedIn/News Corp. Chatter

VentureBeat continues the LinkedIn/News Corp (NWS) drumbeat, citing a “well-placed source” who tells them that talks between the two companies are “serious”.

UPDATE: LinkedIn CEO Dan Nye tells Fortune that News Corp. has approached him, but says he’d only sell for a “helluva lot”.

Again,this seems perfectly plausible to us, though we’re still confused by commentary which argues that the two are a perfect fit. The argument runs something like: Murdoch owns lots of newspapers, newspapers are doing badly, and LinkedIn is doing well, so…voila!

But by that logic, LinkedIn is a perfect fit for any newspaper publisher, isn’t it? More broadly, we don’t see why LinkedIn wouldn’t be attractive for any large media company: It’s not a me-too social network, but one with significant stickiness. And it hasn’t been burdened (yet) by either mass adoption or outsized revenue expectations, problems which have afflicted MySpace and are now starting to weigh on Facebook.

