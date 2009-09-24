More Leaked Photos Of Mystery Microsoft Gadgets: Boring

A day after scoring “leaked” drawings of some conceptual Microsoft tablet device, Gizmodo has obtained more photos, this time of Microsoft’s supposed “Pink” mobile phones. (Microsoft’s gadget marketing people must have enjoyed the brief flutter of buzz from the tablet, and cued up another email.)



Microsoft’s keys to success in the smartphone market will ultimately be the software and apps these devices run, and the carrier deals and pricing it can obtain. But the hardware looks standard. Simple, fine, and better than much of the Windows Mobile mediocrity on the market today. Just nothing particularly inspiring.

