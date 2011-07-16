Is Goldman Sachs Holding Layoffs Until Its Interns Are Gone?

Photo: Flickr 10 10

Here’s one theory on why the rumours of mass Wall Street layoffs this summer might not materialise until this fall.Of course remember that it’s normal for layoffs to pick up later in the year as the year-end approaches. And Goldman hasn’t spared interns entirely – the firm has already had some layoffs.



But employees expect more.

And a mid-level source at Goldman told FINS his firm might be waiting because it wants to spare interns from the negative experience.

It’s not a bad idea. Anyone who’s experienced layoffs at their firm knows it crushes firm morale for weeks.

We’re sceptical because of the aforementioned normal-timing of waiting until August or so, but of course preserving interns’ positive experiences, so that they’ll come back and work for them next year, can’t hurt.

Read more: Did Goldman Sachs blow its intern recruiting this year?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.