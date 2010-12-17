More Layoffs Expected At MySpace

MySpace CEO Mike Jones

Photo: Wikimedia

MySpace has a new advertising deal with Google, which the company announced today.But it’s not all good news at MySpace.



At All Things D, Peter Kafka reports that MySpace has some serious cost issues, including about $70 million per year in expenses left over from the “go-go years.”

Kafka writes, “So how else can you cut costs? There are some obvious ways to go, and they won’t be pleasant for MySpace’s remaining staff.”

In other words: More cuts for MySpace, which is already a skeleton of its former self.

