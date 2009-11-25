More Layoffs At Time Inc.

Is there no end to this all-media bloodbath?



Time Inc. is rolling out another round of layoffs today, right before the holiday season.

Dawn Bridges, spokeswoman for the magazine publisher, confirmed the cuts to The Business Insider, saying, “Yes, there are some layoffs across a number of titles at Time Inc. today.”

Bridges did not specify which publications would be hit but said “the vast majority of layoffs will be over for the year by the end of the day.”

Mediaite’s Colby Hall first reported the news.

Update: A spokesman for Fortune magazine confirms that three assistant managing editors were let go.

Update: Gawker is reporting that In Style Weddings has folded.

