More Layoffs At New York Times Co.?





It shouldn’t be surprising anymore when a large media company like the New York Times Co. announces layoffs.

But considering the Times has already made significant cuts, this part of the company’s Wednesday’s earnings call — in which the company was touting its strategic slashing to investors — is enough to give anyone in the media business pause.

When asked by an analyst at J.P. Morgan if the company’s headcount would be reduced again in 2010, chief financial officer James Follo responded: “I think we would expect that to be the case, yes.”

