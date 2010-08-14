More Jobs Up In The Air At A&E Television Networks 9 Months After Mass Layoffs

We got a tip yesterday that layoffs had come down at A&E Television Networks (AETN), which is jointly owned by Hearst, Disney and NBC Universal.



Some quick background: A year ago, A&E merged with Lifetime, which became a subsidiary of AETN as part of the deal. A few months later, in November, more than 100 AETN staffers were laid off as a result of the companies merging their operations.

We now hear that an additional handful of jobs will be eliminated as the company moves its Manhattan production facilities, where Lifetime was operating, to Stamford, Conn., where AETN’s production facilities are located.

“A minimal number of people will be out of a position as a result,” an AETN spokesman, Michael Feeney told us.

A total of 29 jobs will be affected, Feeney said. Of those, 10 are expected to be eliminated altogether. The remaining employees will have the option to take a buyout package or accept a position at the new production facility.

Feeney said staff learned of the move, which is scheduled for next spring, on Wednesday.

AETN has 10 brands under its umbrella, including A&E, Lifetime, The History Channel and Bio.

