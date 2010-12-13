Brace Yourself: This Could Be The Week For Massive Insider Trading Arrests

We’ve been told by a law enforcement source that further arrests in the FBI’s hedge fund insider trading probe are supposed to be made before year-end.



And on Friday morning, CNBC speculated it may happen as early as this week.

Then late on Friday, Dealbreaker posted one of its “unfounded, possibly baseless rumours of the afternoon” that there are some

“hard core rumours Steve in Stamford is going to be indicted.”

The rumour, however, supposedly comes from someone working in Manhattan’s Southern District attorney’s office, which is prosecuting the case alongside the FBI.

So basically: brace yourself, because it increasingly feels like Don Chu – who is so far the only person to be arrested in this latest hedge fund probe, is about to get some high-profile company.

According to a law enforcement source, the government is just waiting for someone to flip… Though perhaps they’ve already found that someone.

