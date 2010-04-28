20 Ridiculous Items You Can Buy Right Now From The Government

Photo: GovDeals.com

Back in December, we took a look at some of the items available from GovDeals.com, a website where users can bid on government auctions of surplus equipment and seized items.

Everything on here is good for a laugh. Who in their right mind would buy 20+ tons of scrap metal or a used bulldozer? Apparently many will and the site has become very popular in the last few years.

We dug around and tried to find the really weird stuff that no one could ever dream of bidding on. Here’s what we found.

1995 Ford F-450 4x4 Fire Truck Starting Bid: $8000.00 Description: 1995 Ford F-450 4x4 Fire Truck. Starts and Runs well. Gvw 15000 lbs., 7.3 liter Diesel, 300 gallon tank, 250 GPM pump 118 PSI, 11 HP electric start, 300 gallon Poly Water Tank on board Auction URL: http://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.Item&itemid=5&acctid=1614 **NEW** KITCHENAID 3 PC. PASTA ROLLER & CUTTER SET Starting Bid: $20.00 Description: ***SELLER WILL NOT ARRANGE SHIPPING** Auction URL: http://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.Item&itemid=1245&acctid=94 Miscellaneous Federal APD Access Control Equipment Starting Bid: $10.00 Description: The City of Iowa City has removed all Federal APD access control equipment. Equipment was used in the City of Iowa City Parking Department for approximately 7 to 12 years. Equipment for sale includes the following FEDERAL APD access control equipment; Communication Isolator & Port Controller, Differential Counter, G-89 and G-90 CD Series Barrier Gate, Passport 360 Card Reader, Passport Plus Card Reader, Auditor Power Pad Fee Computer, Model TD-249 Ticket Spitters. Equipment was in good working condition when removed from use in our Parking Ramps. Electronic Manuals can be supplied. 9 Spitter Housings 14 G 90 Gates 4 G89 Gates 12 Fee computer black communication boxes 8 Heaters for spitter/gates 12 Auditor Power Pad Fee Computer 15 Time sections for spitter units 12 Model TD-249 Ticket Spitter 16 Epson Printers 14 Passport 360 Card Reader 11 Cash Drawers 19 Gate controllers 12 Fee displays 10 Full signs 3 Port Controller 2 Status Counters 8 Gate gear boxes 2 Com Isolators 15 Permit Pedestals with Boxes 9 Gate motors 6 Power Supplies Misc Cables connectors and parts Auction URL: http://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.Item&itemID=629&acctID=343 Garden Art Starting Bid: $5.00 Description: Used. (1) Qty. two - 11' Gazing Balls (2) Qty. one - 20' Resin Angel (3) Qty. one - 14' Resin Fairy (4) Qty. one - 8' Metal Butterfly (5) Qty. one - 53' Metal Butterfly (6) Qty. five - 14' Spring Loaded Birds (7) Qty. one - 8' to 10' Resin Squirrel Auction URL: http://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.Item&itemid=609&acctid=596 Skating Rink - Plexiglass walls Starting Bid: $3000.00 Description: Hockey Rink Purchase Date: 1/7/2002 Dimensions - 88' x 112' Lower Plastic Panel Dimensions: 3.5' x 8' ( quantity 44) Upper Plexiglass Dimensions: 4' x 8' (quantity 41) Doors: 3.5' x 8' (2) Small Plexi panels: 4' x 4' (quantity 2) Plastic and Metal Pipes: 3' x 8' (quantity 96) Panel Pipe Holders: 1.5' x 3' (quantity 48) Panel Legs: (46) Brackets to secure 3' x 8' pipes and plexiglass: (quantity 90) Size of rink: two basketball courts wide and one court long. Auction URL: http://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.Item&itemid=1&acctid=2863 1997 BLUEBIRD 72 PASSENGER BUS - WELL MAINTAINED Starting Bid: $100.00 Description: Starts and runs, 5.9L Cummins engine inline(P)injection pump,Allison auto trans, inspected monthly still meets state guide lines, there is no cracked glass,TIRES ALL GOOD.Body I.D.#TCFE-3408. Auction URL: http://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.Item&itemid=45&acctid=1873 2007 Mack MR688S Garbage Truck Starting Bid: $100.00 Description: 2007 Mack MR688S Garbage Truck, front end loader. Blue body paint, 12.0 liter engine. Automatic, rearview monitor and camera, airbrakes, am/fm radio. Scheduled maintenance performed every 16 weeks. Missing oil filler cap. arm rest worn. This vehicle has engine and transmission warranty until September 2011. Auction URL: http://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.Item&itemid=2765&acctid=12 1984 Pierce Pumper Fire Truck Starting Bid: $525.00 Description: 1984 Pierce Pumper Fire Truck Good Condition starts and runs. 3208 Catepillar engine, automatic allison transmission, vinyl seats, no air. Still in service. Well maintained Reserve Pumper. All pump and service records available upon request. Injections system needs some repair. Engine has minor sputter to it. Minor scratches and dings. Comes with everything a class A pumper needs Equipment included: 1000 gpm pump, 750 gallon steel tank(no leaks), over 1000 feet of 3 inch supply hose, 400 feet of attack line, 2 500 watt telescoping lights with rollout generator, 200 feet of booster reel, 35, 14,& 10 ft. ladders, 2 fire exstinguishers, 2- 5 inch hard suctions with attachments,spare nozzles. Does Not Include Air Packs Auction URL: http://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.Item&itemid=2&acctid=2952 1976 JOHN DEERE BULLDOZER Starting Bid: $2000.00 Description: BODY, TRACK AND ENGINE ARE IN GOOD CONDITION. MINOR HYDRALIC LEAK. TRANSMISSION NEEDS REPAIR. 1067HRS. Auction URL: http://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.Item&itemid=81&acctid=1037 Portable Forklift Loading Ramp S&T Starting Bid: $175.00 Description: Portable forklift loading ramp from Thomas Jefferson Towers (Dorm) This ramp is being surplused as part a dorm renovation project. It is in great condition. Specifications: Platform 7'-6 Lot of 6 Nike Air Force XXV shoes (B) Starting Bid: $10.00 Description: This auction is for a lot of 6 Nike Air Force XXV tennis shoes. These shoes are all in boxes and all size 11. These shoes are not new but are in good condition, refer to photos for viewing. This is seized property. Auction URL: http://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.Item&itemid=669&acctid=1108 Used Wood Phone Booth (#1) Starting Bid: $10.00 Description: One (1)each Phone booth, dark walnut finish, era 1940's. 84' H X 30.5' W x 30.5' D. Phone not included. Unit has electric light and fan. Folding glass door and seat. Previously installed in State of N.J. Statehouse and Legislative Buildings Auction URL: http://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.Item&itemid=308&acctid=1581 Pontoon Boat Starting Bid: $500.00 Description: 1988 18 ft. Sun Tracker Pontoon Boat, centre console with bench seat, includes heavy duty ladder for divers, built in fuel tank and battery box on back of vessel, new floor with marine grade plywood and rhino lined in 2008, trailer is a newer trailer made by Float-on trailers between 2002-2008, Boat does not include engine and controls. Auction URL: http://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.Item&itemid=104&acctid=604 1990 Electro-Mech Scoreboard Starting Bid: $50.00 Description: 1990 Electro-Mech Scoreboard. Model 118-99R. Electronic scoreboard with controller. It has stepdown transformer to 120v electric. This item is operable. Needs corners repaired and several bulbs need to be changed. It has one hundred sixteen - 15 watt bulbs. Dimensions: 18' long x 5' high. Last used in 2007 Auction URL: http://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.Item&itemid=918&acctid=658 500 Gallon Above Ground Diesel Fuel Tank Starting Bid: $50.00 Description: Convault 500 gallons concrete encased above ground diesel fuel storage tank. Operational when removed from service. To arrange an inspection between the hrs. of 9 am to 3 pm contact Mr. Craig Dombrosky @ 856-983-0331 extension 201 or e-mail [email protected] Auction URL: http://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.Item&itemID=40&acctID=1779 Starting Bid: $10.00 Description: You are bidding on a used 1995 Tomos 'Lil Cruzer' moped with 899 miles on it. The operational condition is unknown, we were not able to get the vehicle to start or run. This vehicle has a 50cc Tomos engine. The tires are 2.25 X 16. The vehicle is missing the right pedal, has a crack in the plastic front cover, missing a left hand grip and has a broken right turn signal lens. This vehicle does not have a title, it is not 'street' legal. Auction URL: http://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.Item&itemID=117&acctID=2684 Small & Large Stuffed Animals/Cow Head Towel Rack Starting Bid: $10.00

Description: Three small stuffed animals with no rips or tears. Three large stuffed animals;(1) black gorilla, (1)black gorilla and (1) pink bear with a hole in the back of neck. Cow head towel rack, like new and has never been used. Auction URL: http://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.Item&itemID=23&acctID=2931 ONE LOT OF OFFICE TELEPHONES (1,300 +) Starting Bid: $100.00 Description: Lot of 1,300+ office telephones. AT&T, BELL, COMDIAL EXECUTECH (II), GTE, MERIDIAN, NORSTAR, NORTEL, NORTEL NETWORKS, NORTEL/SPRINT NORTHERN, NORTHERN NETWORKS, NORTHERN TELECOM, NORTHERN TELECOM UNITY. Auction URL: http://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.Item&itemid=118&acctid=724 27 tablet armchairs classroom desks Starting Bid: $15.00 Description: Lot of 27 tablet arm chairs, assorted colours mostly blue. Auction URL: http://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.Item&itemID=391&acctID=592 Chilton & Ford Manuals Starting Bid: $1.00 Description: Chilton & Ford Repair & labour Manuals The pieces of equipment for sale are Chilton & Ford Repair & labour Manuals. Sold as Lot only!! 1980 thru 1993 Auction URL: http://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.Item&itemID=161&acctID=657 Like what you see? Then don't miss the original: The Awesome And Ridiculous Items You Can Buy From The Government ->

