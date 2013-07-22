More Holden Workers Volunteered To Be Made Redundant Than Mike Devereux Asked For

Photo: Getty Images

More than 500 workers at Holden’s Elizabeth car manufacturing plant in Adelaide volunteered to be made redundant as part of a round of job cuts that the company’s chairman and MD Mike Devereux announced in April.

Devereux had planned to cut 400 car assembly jobs in the Elizabeth factory and 100 engineering jobs in Melbourne. He said the company hoped to achieve the job cuts through voluntary redundancies.

Australian Manufacturing Workers’ Union state secretary John Camillo told ABC today that “no one will need to be forced out the door” as more than 500 workers had volunteered for the 400 redundancy packages on offer.

The 400 workers taking Holden’s redundancy packages will finish up at the Elizabeth plant on July 26.

Adelaide Now reports that they will receive four weeks’ wages plus three-and-a-half weeks’ pay for every year of service.

