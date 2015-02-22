More Hepatitis A cases linked to Nanna's frozen berries, now totalling 18

Health authorities have confirmed that 18 people have now contracted Hepatitis A from Nanna’s frozen berries.

The latest tally stands at seven people in NSW, seven in Queensland, three in Victoria and one in Western Australia.

The illness, which is a result of consuming material which has been in contact with faeces from an infected person, often will not present symptoms in children but can cause chronic liver disease in older people or those with a poor immune system.

The contaminated berries, which come from Chile and China, have prompted a review into the nations food standards and country-of-origin labelling.

Patties Foods, the Victorian packing company of Nanna’s berries, says samples of the berry products were tested four times using Australian food standards and that it has been cooperating with the Food Standards Australia and New Zealand investigations.

Patties CEO Steven Chaur says there was still no “firm association with our recalled products”.

“Despite public misconceptions, many Chinese food production facilities are at least as hygienic as those in Australia and operate to similar regulatory compliance regimes,” Chaur said.

The products which have recalled nationwide include:

Nanna’s Mixed Berries 1kg plastic bags, from Coles, Woolworths, IGA and other independent supermarkets with all best before dates of up to and including 22/11/16.

Nanna’s Raspberries 1kg plastic bags, with best before dates up to and including 15/09/2016.

Creative Gourmet Mixed Berries 300g plastic bags and cardboard boxes with best before dates up to and including 10/12/17.

Creative Gourmet Mixed Berries 500g plastic bags and cardboard boxes with best before dates of up to and including 06/10/17, from Coles, Woolworths and IGA stores nationally.

Health officials are warning consumers to no recalled products and that the packs can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

The FSANZ suggests if you think you may have consumed the affected berries and are showing symptoms including, fever, nausea, abdominal discomfort, pain in the liver, loss of appetite or

jaundice, then you should seek medical advice.

Patties Foods has opened a consumer hotline on 1800 650 069, between 7am and 9pm.

