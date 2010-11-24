More Hedge Funds Leave The UK - Now Some GLG Partners Are Going To Tax Haven Switzerland Too

Add GLG Partners to the list of UK-based hedge funds that are exiting the city after it imposed a huge bonus tax on top earners.



Pierre Lagrange, one of the founders of GLG (which recently merged with Man Group), told Hedge Funds Review that a few of his employees have left the UK for Geneva, Switzerland.

He told the review:

“We have offices in quite a few jurisidictions so we have quite some flexibility. If staff want to go, absolutely they can but few have gone.”

Now Brevan Howard, BlueCrest, and Amplitude have all seen some or many of their employees move out of London.

It makes you wonder if the tax was even worth it – or if the city has broken even.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.