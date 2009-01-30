More (Hazy) Details On Apple's New iPhone (AAPL)

Someone — most likely Apple — has been testing a new version of the iPhone, according to data from iPhone app analytics/ads firm Pinch Media. Details are hazy — we don’t know what the new iPhone does or what it looks like. But here’s what Pinch Media founder Greg Yardley knows:



The new “iPhone 2,1” devices have been in use since early October, 2008.

Usage pace “picked up slightly” in mid-December.

“A few dozen” distinct devices have run “almost two dozen” apps using Pinch Media analytics.

The new iPhones have been “almost exclusively located in the south San Francisco Bay Area.” Apple’s (AAPL) headquarters are in Cupertino, in the south Bay Area.

The apps “don’t share much in common” but they’re among the bigger apps that Pinch Media services, “with hundreds of thousands to millions” of users.

Yardley doesn’t know what the device does, what its screen resolution is, or, of course, when it’s going on sale.

