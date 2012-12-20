There Are 15,000 More Gun Stores In America Than Grocery Stores

Photo: Xomiele

In case you are worried that guns haven’t sufficiently permeated American culture, here are some startling facts compiled by Jack Date, Pierre Thomas and Jason Ryan of ABC News.

There are ~14,869 more gun stores in America than grocery stores. Specifically, there are 51,438 gun retailers and 36,536 grocery stores.

There are almost as many gun dealers in America as gas stations. There are a total of 129,817 gun dealers in the country, which include retail stores (51,438), “collectors” (61,562), pawn shops (7,356), and importers and manufacturers. Meanwhile, there are 143,849 gas stations.

There are more than twice as many gun stores in America as McDonalds restaurants. There are only 14,098 McDonalds.

American gun companies made 5.5 million new guns in 2010 and 95% of them were sold to Americans.

These ~5 million guns weren’t nearly enough to satisfy American demand for guns in 2010, so an additional 3.3 million guns were imported.

There were 16.5 million background checks for gun purchases in 2010. You can get a gun unless you have a criminal record or are evidently insane.

47,856 people were murdered in the U.S. with guns from 2006-2010. This was more than twice as many people as those killed by all other methods combined.

One of the favourite talking points of those who want military-grade assault weapons to remain freely available to anyone who wants them is that there aren’t enough guns in America. These statistics should reveal that argument for what it is: Laughable.

