More Great News for Newspapers and Dow Jones (DJ)

A solid economy, volatile markets, and near-daily scoops on the Murdoch-Bancroft saga…but advertising at the print Wall Street Journal still collapsed in July. Ad revenue fell 7.2% year-over-year on a shocking volume decrease of 20.9% (inches).



Other heartwarming stats:



Technology advertising volume decreased 75.4%

Classified volume decreased 13.5% due to a decrease in real estate advertising.

General ad volume decreased 5.9% led by decreases in auto, electronics, pharma, luxury goods and corporate advertising (excluding auto, general advertising volume increased 12.8%).

International print ad revenue decreased 6.5% in July primarily driven by declines in technology and classified advertising.

At Barron’s, total print ad revenue decreased 9.5% in July on a 16.2% decrease in advertising pages primarily driven by a decrease in financial advertising.

Local ad revenue decreased 9.3% on a 16.5% decline in volume, as decreases in classified, non-daily and display advertising revenue were partially offset by increases in online (up 36.4%) and preprint advertising revenue.

The saving grace (which didn’t save much). Online advertising revenue at The Wall Street Journal Digital Network, which includes WSJ.com, MarketWatch.com, Barrons.com and the company’s vertical websites increased 24.0% in July driven by increases in financial and technology advertising. Who really saved the day? Rupert Murdoch. Not that the Bancrofts will ever thank him.

You’re welcome.

Don’t Miss:

Why Newspapers Are Screwed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.