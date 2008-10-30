More GPhones On The Way From Companies You've Never Heard Of (GOOG)

Now that the lid’s off Google’s Android mobile operating system — and it’s not a dud — more gadget companies are starting to get behind it and develop Android-based ‘GPhones’.



ASUSTek, one of the leading sellers of cheap “netbook” laptops, is planning to release an Android phone in the first half of next year, according to the Web site DigiTimes.

OpenMoko is reportedly developing its own Android phone, according to Android site AndroidGuys.

Assuming it’s true, this is good news for Google (GOOG) — validation that their OS isn’t a piece of trash. Likewise, it’s a jab at Microsoft (MSFT), whose Windows Mobile might have been these companies’ platform-of-choice a year ago.

Much more important to the mobile industry: What Motorola’s (MOT) doing with their upcoming Android phones, and if/when mobile giants Samsung and LG — also members of Google’s “Open Handset Alliance” — are going to come out with theirs.

Image: Lorin Wood via Last100

