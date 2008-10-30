More GPhones On The Way From Companies You've Never Heard Of (GOOG)

Now that the lid’s off Google’s Android mobile operating system — and it’s not a dud — more gadget companies are starting to get behind it and develop Android-based ‘GPhones’.
- ASUSTek, one of the leading sellers of cheap “netbook” laptops, is planning to release an Android phone in the first half of next year, according to the Web site DigiTimes.
- OpenMoko is reportedly developing its own Android phone, according to Android site AndroidGuys.
Assuming it’s true, this is good news for Google (GOOG) — validation that their OS isn’t a piece of trash. Likewise, it’s a jab at Microsoft (MSFT), whose Windows Mobile might have been these companies’ platform-of-choice a year ago.
Much more important to the mobile industry: What Motorola’s (MOT) doing with their upcoming Android phones, and if/when mobile giants Samsung and LG — also members of Google’s “Open Handset Alliance” — are going to come out with theirs.
Image: Lorin Wood via Last100
