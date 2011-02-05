More Good News: There Was A HUGE Improvement In The "Real" Unemployment Rate

Joe Weisenthal
U-6 is what people cite when they want to make things sound really bad in the jobs market. It’s the so-called “real” unemployment rate, because it attempts to capture discouraged workers.So what did U-6 do this time?

It fell sharply from 16.7% to 16.1%, a very large drop. In other words, the improvement on the headline from 9.4% to 9.0% can’t just be explained by discouraged workers leaving the work force.

