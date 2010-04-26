Skype, MySQL's Venture-Backer Starts European Seed Fund

Index Ventures has announced that they’re starting a Europe-wide seed stage fund called Index Seed.



Index Ventures is the top venture capital firm in Europe. They were investors in the two biggest recent European exits, Skype and MySQL, and also companies like Last.fm, Betfair, etc.

The fund expects to do around 20 seed deals in the next 24 months.

One has to wonder, however, to what extent Index is competing with itself here. Index is an investor in SeedCamp, the Europe-wide Y Combinator-like program, and in The Accelerator Group, the seed-stage fund ran by Saul Klein, who is also Index’s most visible partner. There is also the problem of whether seed funds tied to a bigger fund are a good deal for entrepreneurs, as top angel investor Chris Dixon argued.

