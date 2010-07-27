More Good Earnings: SAP And UBS Keep The Party Going

The bulls keep liking what they see from earnings.



We already mentioned this morning the strong earnings from BP (seriously), and Deutsche Bank, and here are a couple more.

Here’s enterprise software maker SAP, via AP:

“We had outstanding growth in strategic markets like the U.S. and we saw continued double-digit growth in key emerging markets in Latin America and Asia,” co-CEO Bill McDermott said in a statement. He credited “renewed customer confidence” as a factor in the second-quarter performance.

First-half net earnings were up 41 per cent at euro878 million from last year’s euro622 million. Total revenue was up 9 per cent at euro5.4 billion, while software and software-related service revenue climbed 14 per cent to euro4.2 billion.

And here’s UBS, via MarketWatch:

Shares in Swiss bank UBS jumped over 7% Tuesday after the firm swung to a second-quarter net profit of 2.01 billion Swiss francs ($1.91 billion), helped by strong equity trading, and said withdrawals in its private banking arm have continued to slow. The bank’s hefty profit compared to a loss of CHF1.4 billion a year earlier and was comfortably ahead of the CHF1.26 billion consensus estimate in a Dow Jones Newswires poll of analysts.

