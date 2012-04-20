The Girl Spreadsheet Finance Guy Called 'Jappy' Has Something To Say Too

Photo: itsstanners via Flickr

Although the spreadsheet that the finance guy used to rate his online dating prospects was first publicized online this Monday, the story is still making waves online as it gets picked up by local news outlets around the U.S.When Jezebel first got their hands on the spreadsheet, they were able to contact a girl on the spreadsheet that was “25; 8.0 (in appearance);, Nice face/bod; from [Long Island]; went to ***;” yet also: “OK girl, but very jappy; one and done for me,” as noted on the spreadsheet.



She gave her thoughts on the date with the guy, and on being called “jappy,” via Jezebel:

“If I had to sum him up in one word, it would be ‘fidgety,'” said the woman he deemed “jappy,” who was shocked to hear he had distributed a spreadsheet. “He got up to readjust himself a few times in the middle of our conversation, which was bizarre. He kept taking his glasses off and then putting them on again.” She said it was funny he called her “jappy,” since he was able to correctly identify her designer bag. “He said his mum had it.”



So this guy doesn’t want to date his mum. Got it. This is important information.

