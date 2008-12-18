More Games To iPhone: Metal Gear Solid, Dance Dance Revolution, Frogger

Still don’t believe Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone and iPod are worthy competitors to the Nintendo (NTDOY) DS and Sony (SNE) PSP in the mobile gaming market? Japanese game publishing giant Konami announced today it’s backing the platform, developing games from some of its most successful franchises for Apple’s devices.



Metal Gear Solid Touch, the latest version of the wildly popular 20-year-old series. The last MSG game, Metal Gear Solid 4, was one of the most high-profile titles exclusive to Sony’s PS3.

DanceDanceRevolution S Lite, a new version of the long-running music game, and a shot across the bow of iPhone-music-game leader Tapulous. (The guys behind Rock Band said last month they might do an iPhone-based music game as well.)

An iPhone “Silent Hill” game, the latest in the horror franchise that started in 1999.

80s nostalgia fave “Frogger.”

There’s a real market there — of the top 10 paid applications in Apple’s App Store in 2008, six are games. And we assume that Konami will get plenty of marketing help from Apple, which has pushed games from other big studios, like Sega’s “Super Monkey Ball.”

