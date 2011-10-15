More Hilarious Responses To Weird Questions From Siri

Photo: Shit That Siri Says

With the release of the iPhone 4S, the general public can finally talk to Siri and ask it/her all the weird things they want.Yesterday we discovered the Shit That Siri Says blog. It used to consist entirely of screenshots from Joshua Topolsky’s review on This Is My Next, but now that Siri’s been unleashed to the public, there’s plenty of new weirdness to be found there.



We’ve added to the collection of our favourites.

