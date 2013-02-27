How To Get Way More Food At Chipotle For The Exact Same Price

A Burrito Bowl and Burrito at Chipotle cost the same, but a Reddit user claims you get more food in the Bowl than you do in the regular Burrito.



Seems too good to be true, we thought.

So, we put this claim to the test and found that you do indeed get much more food in a Burrito Bowl. You can also order a tortilla on the side and make a burrito of your own.

Find out how much more food is in a Burrito Bowl than a regular Burrito and watch our Chipotle weigh-in below:



Produced by William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.