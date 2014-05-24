More Flights For Sydney Airport

NSW deputy premier Andrew Stoner is pushing to ease strict airport restrictions and curfews, to enable more flights to pass through Sydney airport.

Currently restricted to 80 an hour, Stoner says he will be “vigorously lobbying” to add another five flights in that time, as well as relaxing the 11pm to 6am curfew.

Stoner told the Tourism & Transport Forum outlook conference in Sydney: “I’ve had some preliminary discussions with a couple of the relevant ministers… The early indications are good.”

