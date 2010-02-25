More Evidence There Is A Camera In The iPad's Future

More clues in Apple’s iPad software developers kit hint at a camera of some sort, including video calling features.



MacRumors’ Arnold Kim tracks down the latest:

“We’ve been told that if you go digging into Apple’s private framework which controls the camera, the iPad SDK tests for 3 additional camera characteristics that are not found in the iPhone 3.x SDK.”

“It seems Apple built in API support to test to see if your iPad had a Front Facing Camera, Zoom and a Camera Flash. The front facing camera would, of course, be used for video chat, while Zoom and Camera Flash are often requested features for the iPhone’s camera.”

And 9 to 5 Mac has helped Kim or his sources find these icons which are clearly for video calls:

So will Apple reveal a camera as a last-second addition to the first iPad? Or will it be an iPad 2.0 thing?

Don’t Miss: 10 Burning Questions About Apple’s iPad

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.