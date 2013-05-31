Tiger Woods Is Finally Dominating On A Consistent Basis Again

Tiger Woods still hasn’t won a major since 2008 but he is once again consistently dominating the PGA Tour like he did for much of his career before it was derailed in 2010.



In seven PGA events this season, Woods has finished in the top 10 five times. And looking at the chart below, we see that rate (71.4%) is a similar level of dominance seen earlier in his career.

Prior to the 2010 season, Woods finished in the top 10 in 67.9% of his career starts since turning pro in 2006. And in 10 of his first 14 pro seasons, he finished in the top 10 between 65% and 85% of the time.

Whether or not Tiger “is back” depends on your definition of “back.” But at this point, it looks like it is just a matter of time before Woods adds to his 14 career major championships…

Data via PGATour.comIn 2008, Tiger Woods played in just six PGA Tour events. In 2011, he played in just nine PGA Tour events.

