More Evidence That The iPhone 5 Is Going To Have A Very Thin Screen

For months, there have been rumours that the next iPhone would have a thinner screen. Several reports have said that Apple’s supply partners were developing a new process called in-cell technology, which integrates touch screen sensors directly into the LCD screen, thereby eliminating a layer from the screen.



Now, we have the biggest proof yet that this is in fact happening.

LG confirmed during a press event on Wednesday that the company is now mass producing new display panels that use this in-cell technology, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“We had some hard times (in developing the new in-cell technology) at first…but it seems those hard times have finally ended,” said Han Sang-beom, LG Display’s CEO, according to The Journal. “The in-cell technology is the industry’s latest development. (But) we will be able to supply the panels without any fail.”

LG has supplied display panels for Apple products in the past, and previous reports claimed that LG would be one of several companies producing the new thinner screens for the next iPhone. Given that LG’s announcement comes just a couple weeks before Apple is expected to unveil the next iPhone, it seems a pretty safe bet that the screens are for that.

So, what will a thinner iPhone screen actually mean for users? Two things, probably:

A thinner phone, overall.

A more expensive repair, if the screen breaks. That’s because the touch sensors will be built into the glass. If you crack an iPhone 4 screen, you can keep using your phone. That probably won’t be the case with the iPhone 5.

A thinner screen may also make more room for a bigger battery.

