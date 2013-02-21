More Evidence That Sitting Leads To Cancer

Photo: Flickr

The case against sitting is mounting. Studies have already shown that inactivity from remaining seated all day — either at our desks or in a car — makes us fat and weak.



Lack of movement lowers our metabolism, which means we burn less calories. Insulin’s ability to take up glucose from he blood is also reduced, which can lead to Type 2 diabetes.

In the latest study, out of Australia, researchers found that the more time people spent sitting, the higher their risk of developing chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure.

About 63,0000 Australian men between the ages of 45 and 64 were divided into four groups of daily sitting time: less than four hours, four to six hours, six to eight hours, or more than eight hours.

People who sat more, reported more chronic diseases.

The people who sat for more than eight hours had the highest risk; the group that sat for at least six hours were more likely to report having diabetes.

Kansas State University researcher Richard Rosenkranz said in statement that sitting is bad for our health because we’re not expending much energy.

One thing isn’t clear: Researchers don’t know if sitting a lot leads to cancer or if the development of chronic diseases makes people sit more.

The study was published in the International Journal of behavioural Nutrition and Physical Activity.

