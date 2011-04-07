Ex-AOLer Greg Coleman's Life Is Better Than Yours

Greg Coleman

Greg Coleman lives a charmed life.First he helped turn Yahoo into a favourite on Madison Avenue. Then he walked away from Yahoo with a big multi-million dollar severance.



Then he turned up a couple years later at AOL as head of sales. But the CEO that hired him got canned before Coleman started the job. Coleman held the job for about two weeks before walking away with another huge severance package.

Next he got a job at a media startup called Huffington Post. Of course, it sold to AOL for hundreds of millions of dollars. Coleman made bank again.

Now, reports Kara Swisher, the guy was just made president of a re-targeting ad firm out of Paris – a very nice place to live and visit if you’re a millionaire many times over like Coleman.

