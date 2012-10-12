Facebook Finally Decided It Was OK To Make A Lot Of Money Being Yahoo 2.0, And Advertisers Love It

I think we’ve really got something here!

For years, the only way marketers could target an advertisement on Facebook was using the data Facebook has collected about is users through their profiles: age, location, favourite movies, etc.But then, over the summer, through something called the Facebook Exchange, or “FBX,” Facebook finally decided to allow third-party ad-sellers to sell Facebook ad inventory using data from other sources.



One useful thing third-party data allows Facebook marketers to do is target ads to people who have gone to specific Websites in the past. It allows Dominos to show ads to people who have previously been to Dominos.com. It’s called “re-targeting.”

Though the spending on FBX remains small and it is early days, it’s been a hit so far, and we’ve written about it several times, even going so far as to say “It’s Become Tragically Clear That Facebook Chased The Wrong Business For Years.”

The tragedy is that using third-party data is something other Websites, especially Yahoo, have been doing to great profit for sometime now.

The truth is, Facebook has finally figured out that there is some profit in doing what these other sites have been doing so well for so long; it’s finally decided it’s OK to make a lot of money being Yahoo 2.0.

Well, the evidence that FBX could be a growth area for Facebook continues to pile up.

For years, people who advertised on Facebook would tell us how lousy a place it was to market.

Now they’re doing just the opposite.

Here’s part of an email we got from TellApart, one of the ad-sellers using re-targeting on FBX:

every one of our clients on the exchange has seen a 10-20x return on investment.

eBags, one of our earliest marketers to go live on FBX, sees an unwavering 15x return on ad spend.

OnlineShoes.com experiences a user click through rate of over 15%. That is 15 out of 100 users to whom we served ads on Facebook would choose to click through – which is an amazing fact. Our customer average user CTR is 6.6% on both the Facebook Exchange and Doubleclick Ad Exchange.

As a buyer across all of the major real time biddable ad exchanges, we have seen that FBX increases our unique reach by 30%. The significance of this number should not be understated. With FBX, Facebook has introduced a new form of advertising media that is complementary to both the other Facebook programs and non-Facebook focused programs that retailers may be running.

