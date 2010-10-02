Everyone's Already Counting On Quantitative Easing 2, Says Analyst

We’ve seen hints of future dollar printing in a second round of quantitative easing just about everywhere in the past few months and today the Wall Street Journal found a note in Credit Suisse analyst’s morning note that confirms everyone’s noticing.



Credit Suisse global equity strategist Andrew Garthwaite included this nugget in his morning note: “Nearly every client meeting over the past 10 days has started with ‘how do we play QE2?'”

So everyone’s expecting it to come soon, likely before the end of the fall.

For more about quantitative easing II, click here.

