REPORT: ESPN to lay off 200-300 employees

ESPN is planning to lay off close to 300 employees in the coming months, Jason McIntyre of The Big Lead reported Tuesday.

These will be the first layoffs at the Worldwide Leader since 2013, and, as McIntyre notes, they are not likely to be the last.

Disney, ESPN’s parent company, has reportedly asked ESPN to trim $US100 million of their budget in 2016 and $US250 million in 2017 in preparation for a massive NBA TV deal. The upcoming layoffs will reportedly save ESPN $US30-40 million annually

In a statement to The Big Lead, ESPN said:

ESPN has historically embraced evolving technology to smartly navigate our business. Any organizational changes will be announced directly to our employees if and when appropriate.

McIntyre also reports that changes will be coming to SportsCenter. ESPN is planning to cut the Monday-Friday 1-3 pm show in half and will also remove the 3-6 pm live show.

We’ve reach out to ESPN for comment.

