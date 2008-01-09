More EMI Churn: UK Boss Tony Wadsworth Out

More heads rolling at EMI as Terra Firma boss Guy Hands starts his house-cleaning in earnest: Tony Wadsworth, who ran UK/Ireland for the music label is out. His job will be split into two, with EMI North America boss Roger Ames taking over A&R — the “finding, signing and promoting music acts” part — while Terra Firma appointee Mike Clasper handles operations.

