BUSTED: Photos Show Tony Hayward Slacking Off In A Bar, Cheering Against The USA

Five days before he had to appear before congress, the disgraced BP CEO was watching the World Cup in a Texas bar on June 12.



Here are the photos TMZ got a hold of which show Hayward next to a woman who is not his wife.

It’s not clear whether or not the woman is accompanying Tony, but his receipt says he paid for two meals – fish and chips and shrimp fajitas.

But the real question is: Why was Hayward, who was supposedly doing damage control and figuring out how to stop the leak, actually in a bar hanging out? 7,000 more gallons of oil leaked into the ocean by the time that game was over. (Rate was ~100,000 gallons per day around that time.)

And, by the way, the game was USA v England. So rather than help stop his company’s oil from spilling onto the USA’s shore and polluting the ocean at an insane rate, Hayward cheered against the USA in a sports match. Nice going.

Too bad Obama didn’t send this guy packing when he wanted to, on June 8th.

