More Election Winners: Cubs Get New Spring Training Facility

Photo: MLB.com

Residents of Mesa, Arizona voted in favour yesterday for building a new spring training facility for the Chicago Cubs. As of this morning, 63% of the counted ballots were in favour of Proposition 420 with 99.3% of precincts reporting.



The city will fund the new complex for up to $84 million, and the Cubs will cover any amount that exceeds that mark. Construction won’t require any raises in property or sales taxes.

The Cubs have been in Mesa for 46 years and their presence generates $138 million a year state-wide. They’re among the most popular baseball teams at their spring homes and have led the Cactus League in attendance for 13 of the past 15 years.

The facility is scheduled to open in 2013.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.