The More Educated You Are, The More You Prefer Diet Soda

In a new study on the “composition, consumption and consequences” of sugar, Credit Suisse flags an interesting chart measuring Diet Coke consumption vs. education.

The chart, broken down by region, shows that areas of the U.S. with more bachelor’s degrees consume higher levels of Diet Coke as a share of the general Coca-Cola intake.

We’re not sure you can quite say that smarter people drink Diet Coke, but it’s a start.

