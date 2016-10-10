There are hints more damaging Trump tapes exist -- and someone is already willing to pay millions for them

Are there more damaging tapes of Donald Trump making lewd remarks?

The rumour mill hit a fever pitch over the weekend as the Republican presidential nominee faced an onslaught of backlash for a leaked recording of him boasting about being able to “grab” women “by the p—y” because “when you’re a star they let you do it.”

And now, a top Clinton backer said he’s willing to pay millions to obtain more damaging footage.

Late on Saturday, a producer from the first two seasons of NBC’s “The Apprentice,” the show Trump famously hosted, tweeted that he can “assure you, when it comes to the #trumptapes there are far worse. # justthebegininng.”

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera also chimed in on Sunday, saying that he uncovered more “embarrassing” remarks Trump made with him during past interviews.

“I have interviewed Donald Trump many times and been with him many times and I have tapes,” Rivera said on Fox News. “My brother and I have been starting to go through the tapes now and there are statements that, in the context of the current climate, would be embarrassing.”

He did not say whether he would release the tapes.

“He’s never used the P-word in front of me, I’ll say that,” Rivera said later. “But I never saw him come onto any of the beautiful women on the program.”

A source connected to “The Apprentice” who has expressed support for Trump told Business Insider on Saturday that they were “surprised” similar stories to Friday’s leak in The Washington Post haven’t happened.

The source said the Manhattan billionaire “talked like that all the time.”

Chris Nee, a television producer who did not work on “The Apprentice,” tweeted Sunday that the penalty fee for leaking such audio would be $5 million because of non-disclosure agreements. He tagged in the tweet Mark Cuban, the billionaire businessman and prominent backer of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, to see if he’d be interested in paying the fee.

Business Insider reached out to Cuban Sunday afternoon, but he did not respond to a request for comment.

However, just hours before Sunday’s second presidential debate, the head of a pro-Clinton Super PAC told BuzzFeed that he’d be willing to pay such a penalty fee in order to leak the tapes.

“If a $5 million ‘leak fee’ is what stands between truth and total Trump implosion, sign me up,” David Brock, the founder of American Bridge and a leading Clinton ally, told BuzzFeed in an email.

Another source told BuzzFeed that Mark Burnett, the producer of “The Apprentice,” is backing Trump and has threatened staffers with legal action should they decide to leak additional material.

Friday’s shocking leaked recording of Trump, which was picked up by a hot mic and published by The Post on Friday, came from an interaction between Trump and television personality Billy Bush in 2005. In addition to his comments about grabbing women “by the p—y,” Trump made a litany of other sexually suggestive remarks.

Almost immediately, Trump came under fire from those on both sides of the aisle — as many top Republicans either strongly condemned the comments or unendorsed the Manhattan billionaire altogether.

Just a short time before the start of Sunday night’s debate, Trump held a press conference with three women who accused former President Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct, and one woman who was a victim in a rape case in which the former secretary of state defended the accused. It was viewed as an attempt to move the conversation away from the latest tapes and back onto the Democratic nominee.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.