Things just keep getting worse for hedge fund giant Paulson & Co.



Previously it was reported that he was down 31% for the year.

Now? 34% for the year through last Friday, according to CNBC’s Kate Kelly.

Meanwhile, his leveraged merger-arb fund is down 7%.

