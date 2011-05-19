Photos And Videos From The Protests Raging In Spain

Photo: AP

Earlier, we told you about ongoing protests in Spain. Specifically, the Puerta del Sol in Madrid has been occupied by protesters, who were allowed to stay over last night by authorities.The protests come ahead of local elections in the country this weekend, which are a precursor to national elections in 2012.



They are the first serious protests experienced by Spain in several months, and mark a turn in the temper of the public, specifically the youth in Spain.

Youth unemployment is at 43%, and is even worse for those aged 16 to 19.

One protester, called Maria by Cotizalia, said, “What do my two courses give me, a masters and perfect English and French, if nobody has offered me my first job in my life?” (translation)

The protest movement is being organised in a similar manner to revolutions throughout the Middle East, on Facebook and on Twitter, using the hashtag #SpanishRevolution. They have a manifesto, of sorts, which can be found here. It calls for electoral changes in the country.

There are some unconfirmed reports of Spanish authorities banning the protests, on the grounds that they may influence this weekend’s elections. There are also reports police are surrounding the square.

