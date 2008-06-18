Hedge-Fund Fugitive Has Bird Tattoo, Aching Back, Pain Killer Addiction

: The U.S. Marshals Service is still hot on the trail of Sam Israel III, the convicted former hedge fund manger who no one believes committed suicide. A wanted poster from last week noted that the industry’s biggest M*A*S*H fan has two tattoos, one on his left arm and one on his hip. Interesting! Today brings word that the arm ink is that of a bird, though it doesn’t say what kind. Those of you on (fake) suicide watch, however, will recall that Israel’s business card also had a bird on it



