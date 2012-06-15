A Closer Look At Tomorrow's NY Tech Meetup Roster

As promised, more information about the companies presenting at Tuesday night’s July NY Tech meetup at Cooper Union.



HitTail (presented by Mike Levin) does “long tail” search analysis that looks at which keywords people use to get to your site and suggests topics you can write about to juice your search rankings and — ideally — boost traffic.

Confabb (presented by Jason Rozenblat) is a database of more than 33,000 conferences, ranging from this week’s by-invite-only E3 Media & Business Summit to Iran’s 5th International Fisheries, Aquaculture & Seafood Exhibition this November. Features: rate and review speakers and conferences, find parties and check out Flickr streams from conference attendees.

Diet Television (presented by surf-and-turf loving CEO Ken Seiff) is like crack for diet junkies. Use their interactive tools to mix and match diets based on your food preferences and fitness desires, track your meals and use their unintentionally-funny social networking features to sort local singles by their weight-loss goals.

UpNext (presented by Danny Moon) is a 3D model of New York that lets you wander neighborhoods and search for places to go (bars, restaurants, etc.) from the comfort of your own computer, with event calendars and standard social networking features like friend lists and recommendations. Could it compete with a Google Street View + Yelp mashup?

Parkwhiz (presented by Jon Thornton) is a Chicago-based Web company that helps drivers find, reserve and pay for parking spots in advance, and helps location-blessed landlords and homeowners turn spare parking spaces into cash.

Amazon Web Services (presented by Amazon “evangelist” Jinesh Varia) include on-demand cluster computing and storage from the company that usually sends you books and kitchen gadgets.

William Carlough’s “stealth” project is still a secret. Any clues?

