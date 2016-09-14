Marc Benioff just dropped a few more hints about Salesforce's next new product, Einstein

Business Insider/screenshot Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff sees a future where his next big new product, “Einstein,” helping people become better salespeople, marketers, and customer service reps.

It’s because of Einstein’s ability to automatically collect and analyse data stored in Salesforce’s products which target people in those areas.

With this enhanced artificial intelligence feature, Salesforce’s apps will soon be able to give certain recommendations on how to better sell or design marketing campaigns, Benioff said during TechCrunch’s annual conference Disrupt on Tuesday.

“This is a highly accurate, extremely effective AI platform that we are going to use first to support our own applications so our customers can have the best AI in the world,” Benioff said. “If you’re a Sales Cloud customer, you’re going to see Sales Cloud Einstein, a whole new way to look at sales where the software’s really helping you to be the very best salesperson.”

To build Einstein, Benioff said he’s spent about $650 million to buy dozens of startups in the artificial intelligence and data analytics fields.

That’s helped him quietly build an army of 175 data scientists at Salesforce, who’s been working on Einstein over the past few years. Einstein is expected to make its debut at this year’s Dreamforce, the big annual conference hosted by Salesforce.

“This is the real McCoy. It’s really AI for everyone,” he added.

Benioff has long been touting artificial intelligence and machine learning as the next big thing in business software. Among the startups he’s bought in this space include RelateIQ, which he spent $390 million for in 2014, and BeyondCore, which cost at least $110 million to acquire this year.

“This will be the huge shift going forward, which is that everybody wants systems that are smarter, everybody wants systems that are more predictive, everybody wants everything scored, everybody wants to understand what’s the next best offer, next best opportunity, how to make things a little bit more efficient,” Benioff said at a recent Forbes conference.

NOW WATCH: These secret codes let you access hidden iPhone features



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.