More Designers Cancelling February Fashion Shows

The recession has caused two more major designers to cancel their runway shows during New York’s fashion week in February.



WSJ’s Heard on the Runway blog: Another big name that will be missing from the runway-show lineup at the New York fashion week tent in February: Betsey Johnson.

Ms. Johnson, who has been showing regularly at the Bryant Park tent for the last five seasons, decided last week to forgo staging her typical runway show for 1,000 retail buyers, media and celebrities at fashion week’s official venue, a spokeswoman confirmed. Staging fashion shows at the Bryant Park locale tend to cost at least $100,000. Designer Carmen Marc Valvo also just confirmed that he will not be showing his Fall 2009 collection at the fashion week tent in February, citing cost as a factor.

Ms. Johnson, who is known for effervescent and over-the-top shows that involve playful details like the parade of handcuffed brides she trotted out for her Spring 2009 runway finale, still plans to stage a show or presentation but has not decided on the format or location, her spokeswoman said.

