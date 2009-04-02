More Cuts At Condé Nast Digital

More layoffs at Condé: The company confirms that it trimmed staff at Condé Nast Digital, but wouldn’t share numbers. Gawker says “20 or more employees” were laid off. The cuts were across all of the digital group.

Condé’s statement: “The creation of Condé Nast Digital was about setting the company up for growth in the digital area. As the various digital units merged we have found some duplication. We are streamlining to form one unified staff.”

Update: Earlier, we were told by a source that Wired.com was gutted in New York. Now we’re told by the company that only three people were let go at Wired.com. A rep adds: “None of Wired.com’s editorial content will change in any way.”

Waiting to hear more about Ars Technica, but it appears David Chartier in Chicago was let go.

