More Core Infection In Europe

Photo: Wikipedia
This is something we’ve had our eye on for a while, and we want to keep bringing it up.There’s been a risk shift in Europe, as investors are now clearly eyeing German and French markets and seeing them as vulnerable to a crisis
Both of those markets remain down today, while actually Spain and Athens stocks have moved into the green.
This is a big shift from the pattern just a few weeks ago, where the periphery just traded like the core, but worse.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.