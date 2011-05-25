More Core Infection In Europe

Photo: Wikipedia

This is something we’ve had our eye on for a while, and we want to keep bringing it up.There’s been a risk shift in Europe, as investors are now clearly eyeing German and French markets and seeing them as vulnerable to a crisis



Both of those markets remain down today, while actually Spain and Athens stocks have moved into the green.

This is a big shift from the pattern just a few weeks ago, where the periphery just traded like the core, but worse.

