More Contraction: NY Fed Says Regional Economy Shriveled In November

First we got the bad GDP report, and now the New York Fed brings new unpleasentness about the region.



—-

Regional Indexes of Coincident Economic Indicators

Our Indexes of Coincident Economic Indicators (CEI) for November show a contraction in economic activity in New York State, New York City and New Jersey. While there had been preliminary indications of some levelling off of activity in the region during the summer, subsequent data releases point to continued declines.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.