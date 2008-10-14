More Competition For Steve Jobs: Samsung Entering US PC Market

This is timed nicely to today’s Apple event (which we are covering at this link)– news that Samsung is entering the American PC market. Samsung’s PCs are big in South Korea (duh) but not really anywhere else, so it would be easy to discount their chances in the U.S.. But note that the company has done really well in the US mobile phone market, despite the fact that not a single one of its handsets inspires consumer lust; Samsung is happy to crank out affordable electronics that work better than they look.



Here’s a pricing cheat sheet to use for comparison when Apple rolls out is new Macs today, courtesy WSJ:

Samsung will be targeting the “premium” segment of the notebook and netbook markets in the U.S., executives say. Its notebook PCs will be priced between $900 to $1,899, while its netbooks will be sold for $499, which is higher than Asustek Computer Inc.’s popular Eee PC which sells for around $299.

In its U.S. product lineup, Samsung is offering its X360 and X460 models, which are 13.3-inch and 14.1-inch “ultra thin and light” notebooks with a starting price of $1,599. It is also selling its NC10 netbook, which features a 10.2-inch wide LCD screen and a 160-gigabyte hard drive.

