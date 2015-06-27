More Chick-fil-A restaurants are coming to New York

Fast food chain Chick-fil-A is planning to expand in New York, BuzzFeed News reports.

The chain announced in March that it’s first New York restaurant would be located on 6th avenue and West 37th Street in the Midtown neighbourhood of Manhattan.

Now Chick-fil-A is planning to open another restaurant near Rockefeller Center at 46th Street and 6th Avenue, and it’s looking at additional locations in Manhattan’s Upper East Side and the Financial District, according to BuzzFeed.

The chain is also expanding in Long Island, with one location set to open in Port Jefferson in a couple months and other possible locations in Hicksville, Commack, and Westbury, Buzzfeed reports.

Chick-fil-A generates more than $US5 billion in annual sales and recently surpassed KFC to become the top chicken fast food chain in the U.S.

The chain has 1,850 US restaurants primarily located in the Southeast.

Like its other locations, the New York restaurant will not open on Sundays.

“We are beyond excited about opening our first freestanding restaurant in New York,” Chick-fil-A spokeswoman Carrie Kurlander told Crain’s New York. “This location will allow us to serve fans who have been asking us to come to New York and to earn the opportunity to serve new customers.”

There is a Chick-fil-A located in a dining hall on the campus of New York University in Manhattan, but it’s not a full service restaurant and carries limited menu items.

The chain is best known for its chicken sandwich, which is typically served with waffle fries.

According to Chick-fil-A, it’s “a boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection, hand-breaded, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickle chips.”

A breakfast version is served on a buttered biscuit.

While no one knows the secret sauce, copycat recipes call for the chicken breast to be brined in pickle juice.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.