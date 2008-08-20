More Changes At Motorola: Shaddock Out, Cipolla In (MOT)

More musical chairs at Motorola’s (MOT) beleaguered, to-be-spun-off mobile phone division: Rob Shaddock (right), the SVP responsible for consumer mobile products, has resigned.



His replacement: John Cipolla, a 30-year Motorola vet, who will lead consumer products and report directly to new mobile devices CEO Sanjay Jha.

Cipolla was promoted to SVP for mid- to high-end mobile phones in April in the same mini-reorg that named Shaddock head of consumer products. Shaddock was previously head of mass-market mobile phones, and prior to that, was CTO of the mobile devices division.

