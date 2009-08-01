MORE CASH FOR CLUNKERS

Boy, the government sure can move fast when it comes to politically popular bills that are really de facto subsidies for the auto industry. After The White House promised this morning that Cash-For-Clunkers would be extended (despite all the money being gone), it has replenished by The House to the tune of $2 billion. Expect the Senate to do its thing in short order.



